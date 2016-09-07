Orcutt Woman Arrested in Recent Rash of Residential Burglaries

Deputies on Tuesday arrested an Orcutt woman suspected of being behind a recent rash of residential burglaries, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department .

Wendy Snow, 44, was taken into custody at her residence after a social media post about a burglary in Orcutt kicked off a brief investigation by deputies, said sheriff's spokeswoman Kelly Hoover.

Several daytime residential burglaries resulting in the theft of cash and jewelry and committed in the same area of Orcutt over the past two weeks have been investigated by deputies from the Santa Maria sheriff's station, Hoover said.

Hoover said Snow was determined to be a suspect in six burglaries, in which the perpetrator entered the homes through unlocked doors and windows.

Some of the stolen items were recovered, Hoover said, and Snow was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail, with bail set at $50,000.

The Sheriff's Office reminds people to lock their doors and windows before leaving their homes, and to report suspicious subjects to law enforcement right away,

