Suspect Rescued from Ocean in Goleta After Fleeing from Sheriff’s Deputies

County Fire Department water-rescue team called out to the beach near Sandpiper Golf Course

Firefighters were called out Saturday afternoon to rescue a man who attempted to elude pursuing sheriff’s deputies by swimming out into the ocean near Sandpiper Golf Course in Goleta.

A water-rescue team from the Santa Barbara County Fire Department was dispatched at about 2:25 p.m., according to fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni.

Deputies had pursued the man, whose name was not available, through the Ritz-Carlton Bacara resort property and the adjacent oil-processing facility before tracking him to the beach, Zaniboni said.

The water-rescue team, using a jet ski, was able to retrieve the man, “who was quite exhausted at the time,” and bring him back to the beach, where he was taken into custody, Zaniboni said.

The man was suffering from hypothermia, and was taken by AMR ambulance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for treatment.

Information was not immediately available as to why deputies were pursuing the man or what charges he might be facing.

