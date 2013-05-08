Wednesday, April 4 , 2018, 6:38 am | Overcast 54º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Suspect in Santa Barbara School Thefts Nabbed in Riverside County

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | May 8, 2013 | 11:52 p.m.

Andre Clayton
Andre Clayton

A 26-year-old Hemet man is behind bars, accused of stealing computer equipment worth thousands of dollars from Santa Barbara-area schools, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

Andre Clayton was taken into custody Sunday by sheriff’s detectives, assisted by the Hemet Police Department, said sheriff’s spokeswoman Kelly Hoover.

Clayton is suspected of stealing $10,000 in computer equipment from Vieja Valley School on Jan. 24, and taking $15,000 in equipment from Laguna Blanca School on Jan. 26 and 27, Hoover said. All the break-ins occurred in the early morning hours.

“Clayton and other members of a documented gang out of Riverside County are suspected of committing school burglaries throughout Southern California beginning in November 2012,” Hoover said.

Evidence obtained during the investigation linked Clayton to the burglary at Vieja Valley School, Hoover said.

On Feb. 13, detectives served a search warrant on Clayton’s vehicle, and found evidence further linking him to the crimes, as well as a loaded handgun.

A search warrant was served on March 12 at Clayton’s residence in Hemet, and additional evidence was seized.

Clayton is charged with burglary, committing a crime to benefit a street gang, being an active participant in a street gang, carrying a concealed firearm within a vehicle, being a gang member carrying a concealed firearm, carrying a loaded firearm and not being the registered owner, and being a gang member carrying a loaded firearm within a vehicle in public.

He was being held at the Riverside County Jail, with bail set at $1 million, Hoover said, and was awaiting transport to the Santa Barbara County Jail.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 