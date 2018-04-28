Saturday, April 28 , 2018, 3:10 pm | Fair and Breezy 73º

 
 
 
 

Suspect in Santa Barbara Sex Assaults Arrested

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | June 6, 2013 | 12:11 p.m.

Faiyaz Naziruddin
A man suspected of numerous sexual assaults, including one that occurred in Santa Barbara last year, has been arrested in the Bay Area, and has been transported back to Santa Barbara County Jail.

Faiyaz Naziruddin, 52, of San Ramon was arrested for rape by force, violence, duress, menace, or fear, sodomy with a victim unconscious of the nature of the act, sexual penetration with a foreign object, false imprisonment and sexual battery. 

His arrest stemmed from a series of sexual assaults against a 22-year-old female victim who is a relative, said Sgt. Riley Harwood of the Santa Barbara Police Department.

Police officers met with the victim on May 6, 2013, who reported that she had been sexually assaulted three times by Naziruddin.

Investigation revealed that two of the incidents occurred in June and August 2009 in San Ramon, and the third incident occurred in Santa Barbara in November 2012 while the victim was attending school here, Harwood said.

“This incident resulted in a pregnancy that was subsequently terminated,” he said.

A Crimes Against Persons detective was assigned to conduct follow-up investigation, and May 22, 2013, obtained a $750,000 arrest warrant for Naziruddin. 

He was located on May 29 by detectives at his place of work in Hayward, and was arrested and booked in Santa Barbara County Jail.

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

