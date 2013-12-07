Suspect Shot by Police on Santa Barbara’s Westside

Incident stemmed from a disturbance at a home on San Andres Street, according to officers

A suspect was shot late Friday by a Santa Barbara police officer who responded to a disturbance call on the city's Westside, authorities said.

The shooting occurred shortly before midnight when officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of San Andres Street. Multiple 9-1-1 calls had reported a man brandishing a deadly weapon, Sgt. Riley Harwood said.

Shortly after they arrived, one of the officers was assaulted with a weapon wielded by the Andrew Scott Furst, 26, of Santa Barbara, and he was shot by police, Harwood said.

The weapon involved was "a large, thick, shard of glass," Harwood said.

The suspect suffered multiple gunshot wounds, and was taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, Harwood said. Details on his condition were not released.

None of the officers was injured, Harwood said.

"Because this incident is in the early stages of investigation, many details are being withheld," Harwood said.

San Andres Street was closed for a time in the area of the shooting, according to police.

