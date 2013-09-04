Suspect Sought After Attempted Kidnapping, Indecent Exposure

Santa Maria police are searching for a suspect in a reported attempted kidnapping and indecent exposure incident Tuesday evening.

Officers were called about 5 p.m. to a business in the 700 block of Oak Street, according to Sgt. Terry Flaa.

He said a girl told police she was walking in the area when a Hispanic man sitting in the driver's seat of a newer compact car called out to her. As she approached him, she saw that his penis was exposed and he was masturbating.

Flaa said the girl ran away and that the suspect initially followed her in his car, but then got out and ran after her. He grabbed the victim, but she was able to break free, according to Flaa. The suspect gave up chase as the girl approached a busy intersection.

Flaa said the girl ran to a nearby business for help, and 9-1-1 was called.

The suspect was last seen driving northbound on College Drive from Park Street. The suspect is described as a Hispanic man about 30 years old, 5 feet 9 inches and 165 pounds with "spiky" brown hair and wearing a white T-shirt and light blue jeans. The vehicle was described as white and compact, with no further description available.

Santa Maria police urge anyone with information about the suspect to call the department at 805.928.3781 x277 or Crime Stoppers at 877.800.9100.

