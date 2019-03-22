Pixel Tracker

Friday, March 22 , 2019, 10:25 pm | Fair 56º

 
 
 
 

Suspect Sought in Isla Vista Grocery Store Robbery

By Michelle Nelson, Noozhawk Associate Editor | @NoozhawkNews | March 22, 2019 | 9:02 p.m.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect in a robbery Friday evening at a grocery store in Isla Vista.

About 5:30 p.m., sheriff's deputies and UCSB police officers assigned to the Isla Vista Foot Patrol responded to a report of a theft in process at a store in the 900 block of Embarcadero Del Norte, according to Sgt. Daniel Calderon.

He said the store manager reported that he had confronted a female shopper suspected of stealing alcohol and personal hygiene items.

Suspect in grocery store robbery
The suspect in a robbery Friday at a grocery store in Isla Vista. (Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department courtesy photo)

The suspect reportedly said she would give the stolen items back before a struggle broke out between the manager and the suspect near the exit, according to Calderon. The suspect then is accused of fleeing with the items and hitting the manager twice in the face.

The stolen items were recovered, Calderon said, but the suspect remains at large and last was seen running westbound on Pardall Road from Embarcadero Del Norte.

Calderon said the suspect was described as a college-age female with shoulder-length dark hair, a medium complexion and a thin build. She was last seen wearing a black zipper-front sweatshirt, blue jeans ripped on both thighs and black sneakers with white stripes.

The incident is being investigated as a robbery, according to Calderon.

Anyone with information about the incident or who can help identify the suspect to call the Isla Vista Foot Patrol at 805.681.4179 or the sheriff’s department's anonymous tip line at 805.681.4171. Anonymous tips also can be submitted online by clicking here.

Noozhawk associate editor Michelle Nelson can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today!

Our professional journalists work tirelessly to report on local news so you can be more informed and engaged in your community. This quality, local reporting is free for you to read and share, but it's not free to produce.

You count on us to deliver timely, relevant local news, 24/7. Can we count on you to invest in our newsroom and help secure its future?

We provide special member benefits to show how much we appreciate your support.

Email
I would like give...
Great! You're joining as a Red-Tailed Hawk!
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 
 