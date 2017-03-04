Friday, June 1 , 2018, 2:14 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Suspect Sought After Man Fatally Shot In Old Town Orcutt

Victim pronounced dead at scene; deputies search for clues in neighborhood, but information on suspect has not been released

Santa Barbara County sheriff’s detectives on Saturday were continuing their investigation into a fatal shooting that occurred at about 1:30 a.m. at Elmer’s Bar in Old Town Orcutt. The suspect in the killing remained at large. Click to view larger
Santa Barbara County sheriff’s detectives on Saturday were continuing their investigation into a fatal shooting that occurred at about 1:30 a.m. at Elmer’s Bar in Old Town Orcutt. The suspect in the killing remained at large. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)
By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | updated logo 5:23 p.m. | March 4, 2017 | 8:46 a.m.

Investigators were searching for a suspect Saturday after a man was fatally shot at a bar in Old Town Orcutt.

At approximately 1:30 a.m., Santa Barbara County sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of man with a gun at Elmer’s bar, 115 E. Clark Ave.

“As deputies were responding, they received additional information of a male down with a gunshot wound,” sheriff’s spokeswoman Kelly Hoover said. “When deputies and paramedics arrived, they located the victim of a gunshot wound and determined he was deceased.”

Neighbors received an emergency notification alert advising them to shelter in place.

Residents reported on social media seeing law enforcement officers with guns drawn early Saturday.

No information about the victim was released as the Coroner’s Bureau was in the process of positively identifying him and notifying family.

At midmorning Saturday, the parking area and alley behind the bar and an adjacent liquor store parking lot were roped off with police tape, and sheriff’s personnel remained at the scene.

Yellow evidence markers were visible near a metallic blue pickup truck parked in the lot.

On Saturday afternoon, two K-9 handlers and their dogs, as well as deputies and other investigators, focused on a townhome in the 100 block of Park Avenue, about a block away from the crime scene.

The Sheriff’s Department did not release a description of the suspect or say if the incident originated inside the bar.

“Due to active investigation we are not releasing any addition information at this time,” Hoover noted.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the county Public Safety Dispatch Center at 805.683.2724. To leave an anonymous tip, call 805.681.4171.

Citing the ongoing investigation into a fatal shooting in Old Town Orcutt, the Sheriff’s Department has not released any information on the suspect in the killing. Click to view larger
Citing the ongoing investigation into a fatal shooting in Old Town Orcutt, the Sheriff’s Department has not released any information on the suspect in the killing. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

