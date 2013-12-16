Suspect Sought After Shots Fired at Apartment Complex

Santa Maria police are asking for the public's help locating a suspect after shots were fired early Sunday at an apartment complex.

Officers responded about 5 a.m. Sunday to a call of shots fired at 1240 W. Bethel Lane, according to Sgt. Dan Cohen.

He said an investigation revealed that during an argument, 27-year-old Teodulfo Rodriguez Ramirez of Santa Maria allegedly discharged a firearm into the air multiple times.

He is wanted by police for negligently discharging a firearm in a school zone and possession of stolen property.

He is described as Hispanic, 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing about 140 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He is believed to be driving a 1994 Honda Accord with license plate 6HZL148

If located, please call law enforcement immediately. Police advise the public not to approach Ramirez, as he should be considered armed and dangerous.

