Police Hunt for Suspect in Metal Pipe Attack on Santa Maria Man

A 27-year-old man was being sought in connection with an assault with a deadly weapon that occurred Friday night in Santa Maria.

Officers responded at about 7 p.m. to the 600 block of West Lemon Street, where they found a man lying in the street with a head injury, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.

Investigation revealed the victim had been hit in the head with a metal pipe, and he was taken to Marian Regional Medical Center. Details on his condition were not available.

The suspect was identified as Estarislao Antonio-Antonio, police said.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact police at 805.928.3781 x2277

