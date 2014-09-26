Suspect Sought in Burglaries at Solvang Businesses

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department is requesting public assistance to help locate the suspect responsible for at least three burglaries in downtown Solvang, two of which occurred at the same business.

The first burglary occurred just before 2 a.m. Sept. 8 at the Greenhouse Café in the 400 block of Atterdag Road. When sheriff’s deputies responded, they found the suspect had smashed the window to the business, pried open the cash registers and taken off with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Sheriff’s deputies, with the assistance of a K9 unit, searched the area but were not able to locate the suspect.

On Sept. 10 just after 4 a.m., a suspect broke into the Pebble People in the 1600 block of Copenhagen Road. When sheriff’s deputies arrived shortly after, they found the suspect had smashed the door to get in and three jewelry display cases. The suspect took off with an undisclosed amount of jewelry.

Again, sheriff’s deputies searched the area but were not able to locate the suspect.

On Sept. 19 about 3:30 a.m., the Pebble People was burglarized again. A sheriff’s deputy who was on foot in the immediate area heard the alarm go off. The suspect fled with an undisclosed amount of jewelry before he could be apprehended.

If you have any information related to any of these burglaries, you are asked to contact the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department at 805.681.4100 or to leave an anonymous tip call 805.681.4171.

— Kelly Hoover is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department.