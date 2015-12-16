Suspect Sought In Connection With Stabbing In Santa Maria

Advice

Santa Maria police have identified a 24-year-old man as the suspect sought for attempted murder following a stabbing last month near the Santa Maria Town Center parking garage.

Detectives have identified Caesar Perez as the man wanted in connection with the Nov. 25 stabbing in the 200 block of East Cook Street.

Police patrolling in the area at approximately 4:30 p.m. saw two men fighting. When police attempted to contact the men, one fled.

The victim, whose name wasn’t released, was discovered at the scene with stab wounds, and had to be resuscitated before being taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

The incident occurred across Cook Street from the old police station.

Anyone with information about Perez’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Police Department at 805.928.3781.

