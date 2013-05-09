Suspect Sought in Late-Night Stabbing in Santa Barbara

Santa Barbara police say they are searching for the suspect in a stabbing Wednesday night that sent a 25-year-old man to the hospital.

The incident occurred at about 11:35 p.m. on the 200 block of West Montecito Street, according to Sgt. Riley Harwood.

The victim, who suffered multiple non-life-threatening stab wounds, told officers he defended himself when he was confronted by a suspect who attacked him with a knife.

The assailant and a companion then fled, Harwood said.

The victim, whose name was not released, was taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, where he was treated and released, Harwood said.

The investigation was continuing, and additional details were being withheld, Harwood said, adding that the incident does not appear to be a gang-related.

