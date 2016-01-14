Suspect Sought in Santa Barbara Parking Kiosk Robbery
By Sgt. Riley Harwood for the Santa Barbara Police Department | January 14, 2016 | 10:26 a.m.
The man depicted in the attached surveillance photograph committed an armed robbery at a parking lot kiosk on the 900 block of Chapala Street, near Paseo Nuevo, on Dec. 17 at 9:54 p.m.
He used an improvised weapon, not a firearm. If you recognize this person please contact SBPD Detective Chad Hunt at 805.897.2344 or [email protected]
Anonymous calls can be made to 805.897.2386.
— Sgt. Riley Harwood is the public information officer for the Santa Barbara Police Department.
Support Noozhawk Today
You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.
We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.
Thank you for your vital support.