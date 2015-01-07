Suspect Sought in Stabbings of Two People in Santa Maria

Santa Maria police are asking for the public's assistance in locating a suspect after stabbings Tuesday night that left two people injured.

Officers responded to Marian Regional Medical Center about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday regarding a female stabbing victim. Investigating officers then determined that a man also had been stabbed in the same incident.

The second victim was located at a motel in Santa Maria and transported to the hospital by ambulance for treatment.

Both of the victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The victims, who were acquainted with the suspect, had been involved in an earlier altercation with the suspect in the area of Lincoln and Hermosa streets.

The suspect has been identified as 38-year-old Samuel Fuentes of Santa Maria. He is described as Hispanic, 5 feet 9 inches tall and 225 pounds with very short black hair and brown eyes.

Information can be given anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 877.800.9100.

— Noozhawk managing editor Michelle Nelson can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.