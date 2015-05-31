Police Trying to Unravel Conflicting Circumstances of Shooting of Santa Maria Teenager

Santa Maria police early Monday were investigating the circumstances surrounding the Sunday night shooting of a 17-year-old boy.

The incident initially was reported as an attempted robbery gone awry.​

Lt. Daniel Cohen said officers responded shortly after 9:30 p.m. to Marian Regional Medical Center after being notified that a gunshot victim had been brought to the emergency room.

Late Sunday, he had reported that the teen and another person were walking through a parking lot in the 1300 block of South Broadway when they were approached by a man who demanded money.

“During the robbery attempt, multiple shots were fired, with one round striking the victim in the chest,” Cohen said.

The suspect was described as about 30 years old, 5-foot-8 and 200 pounds, and wearing a black hoodie.

However, early Monday, Cohen said further investigation had determined that there was no robbery attempt nor did the shooting occur where it first had been reported.

“Evidence suggests it occurred in the area of Pershing and Russell,” he said, indicating an area about a block east of South Blosser Road on Santa Maria’s west side.

“The exact circumstances are still under investigation,” Cohen said.

Details on the teenager’s condition were not released, but authorities said the wound is not believed to be life threatening.

No arrests had been made as of early Monday.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact Santa Maria police at 805.928.3781.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.