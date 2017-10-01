Suspect Sought in Stabbing of Man Behind Santa Maria Business

Santa Maria police were investigating a stabbing behind a business in the 800 block of East Main Street on Sunday afternoon.

In addition to police, personnel from the Santa Maria Fire Department and American Medical Response were dispatched to the scene just before 4 p.m.

The victim, a male adult who had been stabbed once, was taken to Marian Regional Medical Center a few blocks away. His identity and details about his medical condition have not been released.

Officers were trying to determine the motive for the stabbing and were gathering information about the suspect. No other details were available.

Check back with Noozhawk for updates as they become available.

