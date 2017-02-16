Suspect Driving Stolen Vehicle Collides with Santa Maria Police Patrol Car

Driver arrested after brief pursuit, crash on Western Avenue

The driver of a stolen vehicle crashed into a Santa Maria police car Thursday morning, leaving the officer with a minor injury.

The white Honda Civic coupe, which had been reported as stolen from Santa Maria, was spotted shortly after 10 a.m. by a patrol officer who initiated a pursuit before ending it after a couple of blocks, Sgt. Jesus Valle.

“It became too unsafe to continue the pursuit due to weather conditions,” Valle said. Light rain had been falling in Santa Maria for several hours.

The driver of the stolen vehicle was traveling 50 mph in a residential area and ran three stop signs, Sgt. Daniel Rios added.

A few seconds later, a different patrol officer arrived to help look for the stolen vehicle.

As the officer drove southbound on Western Avenue, approaching Boone Street, the eastbound suspect ran the stop sign at the intersection while making a narrow turn and collided with the patrol car nearly head-on, Valle said.

The officer attempted to swerve to avoid a collision but was not successful, Rios said.

The driver, Anthony Ray Herrera, 24, of Santa Maria was arrested on suspicion of stealing a vehicle and evading arrest. Herrera was booked into Santa Barbara Jail.

The officer, whose name wasn’t released, received a minor injury to his right hand, Valle said. The injured officer was treated at Marian Regional Medical Center and released.

The California Highway Patrol will investigate the incident since it involved a Santa Maria patrol vehicle.

