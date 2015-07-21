Tuesday, June 5 , 2018, 11:50 am | Fog/Mist 61º

 
 
 
 

Suspect Subdued, Arrested to End Orcutt Standoff

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | July 21, 2015 | 7:03 p.m.

A standoff in an Orcutt neighborhood on Tuesday ended with the suspect being subdued with a taser and arrested for allegedly assaulting deputies, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

The incident began shortly after 9 a.m., when deputies were called to the 4600 block of Sweetbriar Court on a report of a distraught man who possibly was armed and threatening to harm himself and law enforcement, said Kelly Hoover, a sheriff’s spokeswoman.

“When deputies arrived, they discovered 51-year-old Robert Foster of Orcutt in his vehicle parked outside of his residence,” Hoover said. “Foster refused to come out of his truck, and sheriff’s deputies observed an unidentifiable object in his hand that they were concerned could be a firearm.”

Roads in the area were shut down, and nearby residents were advised to shelter in place, Hoover said.

A sheriff’s sergeant called Foster’s cell phone and encouraged him to peacefully exit his vehicle.

“During the conversation, Foster verbally threatened to run deputies over, revved his engine, and accelerated towards deputies in a threatening manner,” Hoover said.

At about 10:40 a.m., Foster left his vehicle and attempted to flee into his residence, Hoover said.

At that point, deputies employed a taser to take Foster into custody.

While he was being arrested, Foster sustained a head injury, and he was taken to Marian Regional Medical Center.

He was to be booked on charges of assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer, threatening a peace officer, and driving under the influence, Hoover said.

“Following the incident, sheriff’s deputies searched Foster’s vehicle as well as his residence, and discovered a .22-caliber rifle inside the home,” she added.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

