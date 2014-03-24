Sunday, April 29 , 2018, 3:38 pm | Fair and Breezy 71º

 
 
 
 

Suspect Sought After Man Attacked with Machete at Home in Isla Vista

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | March 24, 2014 | 5:54 p.m.

Police are searching for a man suspected of entering a home in Isla Vista on Monday afternoon and attacking another man with a machete.

The incident occurred about 4 p.m. at a home in the 700 block of Camino Del Sur in Isla Vista, according to a statement from UCSB Police.

The suspect allegedly made forced entry to the residence, and the victim returned to his home and confronted the intruder.

"The victim received a laceration to his arm and was bleeding from the head," the statement said, adding that officials believe the weapon used was a machete.

The suspect fled the residence with an unknown direction of travel, and was described as a man dressed in all black, wearing a hat with green stripes and a black mask.

His age and ethnicity are unknown, police said. He is wanted for assault with a deadly weapon.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff s Department is investigating. Anyone with information about the incident or any other crime is encouraged to contact the department at 805.681.4100 or  through the Santa Barbara County Sheriff s Tip Line.

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

