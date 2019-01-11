Pixel Tracker

Public Asked to Help Identify Suspect in String of Burglaries in Los Olivos

Sheriff's officials say two businesses were targeted on Thursday as well as six office buildings on Tuesday

Burglary suspect Click to view larger
An image from surveillance video shows a suspect in multiple burglaries and attempted burglaries this week in Los Olivos. (Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department photo)
By Brooke Holland, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @NoozhawkNews | January 11, 2019 | 7:40 p.m.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department is requesting the public's assistance in identifying a man possibly involved in a string of burglaries and attempted burglaries this week in Los Olivos, making off with cash and various items.

Two businesses were hit Thursday and six office buildings on Tuesday, according to Kelly Hoover, a spokeswoman for the sheriff's department.

“The suspect appears to be a young white male adult who is targeting his locations in the early morning hours, and in many of the cases, drills the lock out to force entry into the establishments,” Hoover said. 

At 8:20 a.m. Tuesday, sheriff’s deputies received a report that a business had been broken into in the 2900 block of San Marcos Avenue in Los Olivos.  

Deputies determined that three other offices in the complex and two nearby businesses in the 2900 block of San Marcos Avenue had been affected. Four of the six sites had been burglarized and various items were stolen, according to Hoover.

At 7 a.m. Thursday, sheriff’s deputies responded to an alarm call at the Figueroa Mountain Brewery Co. in the 2300 block of Alamo Pintado Avenue in Los Olivos. Deputies found the door open, but no forced entry or suspect, according to Hoover.

At 8 a.m., deputies were notified of a burglary in the 2300 block of Alamo Pintado Avenue at Sides Hardware and Shoes restaurant.  

The man forced the safe open and took an undisclosed amount of cash, Hoover said, adding that surveillance video captured images of the man.

The Figueroa Mountain Brewery Co. surveillance video reportedly confirmed that the same suspect had entered the establishment through a window but fled when the alarm was activated, according to Hoover. He made off with an undisclosed amount of tip money, she said.

The man was last seen wearing jeans, a hooded sweatshirt, a backpack, running shoes and a white mask.  

Anyone with information regarding these cases is asked to contact the sheriff's department's Solvang substation at 805.686.5000. To leave an anonymous tip, call 805.681.4171 or go to the sheriff's website.

“The sheriff’s office encourages businesses to keep doors and windows locked and double check them, have a surveillance and alarm system in place and always report suspicious activity to law enforcement right away,” Hoover said.

