Suspected Bicycle Thief Arrested by Santa Barbara Police

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | June 28, 2018 | 11:18 a.m.
A Santa Barbara man was arrested Wednesday, suspected in the thefts of nearly two dozen bicycles and other items, according to the Santa Barbara Police Department.

Detectives contacted and arrested Jose Enrique Reyes, 27, in the area of 500 East Ortega St., police said.

“Reyes was taken into custody for an outstanding felony warrant and was suspected in two active theft investigations,” police said in a press release.

Police said subsequent probation search of Reyes’ residence turned up the following items:

» 21 suspected stolen bicycles.

» Suspected stolen electronics.

» Burglary tools.

» Narcotics and paraphernalia.

The value of the recovered bicycles was estimated at $23,000, police said.

Investigators were working to find the owners of the bicycles, and have thus far been able to locate six of them.

“The Santa Barbara Police Department would like to remind its’ citizens to lock their bicycles with strong and sturdy locks, make note of their make/model & serial numbers, and encourage bicycle owners to register their serial numbers on https://bikeindex.org.

“Bike Index is a worldwide database that includes over 168,000 catalogued bicycles. To date, thousands of stolen bicycles have been recovered around the world as a result of bicycle owners registering their bikes with Bike Index.”

