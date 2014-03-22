Suspected Car Thief Jailed After Brief Police Chase

A suspected car thief was arrested early Saturday after leading officers on a brief chase, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.

Shortly before 3 a.m., a resident in the 700 block of West Polk Street reported that a vehicle had been stolen, Sgt. Alfredo Ruiz said.

A short time later, officers saw the vehicle near Taylor Street and Railroad Avenue, and tried to pull it over.

Ruiz said the driver refused to yield, and led officers on a pursuit that ended in the 1700 block of North Lynne Drive.

The suspect, Tyler Gentry, was taken into custody, and two officers suffered minor injuries during the arrest, Ruiz said.

He said Gentry was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on charges of vehicle theft, resisting arrest, receiving stolen property, and resisting a police officer.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.