Suspected Drug-Making Lab Discovered in Vandenberg Village

A suspected drug-making lab has been discovered in Vandenberg Village after Santa Barbara County sheriff’s deputies served a warrant at an apartment.

Deputies went to the residence in the 3800 block of Mesa Circle Road at 9:15 a.m. Monday to serve a warrant.

Qadre Muhammed Salim, 33, was arrested on a felony no-bail warrant, Sheriff’s Department spokeswoman Kelly Hoover said.

While searching the apartment, deputies discovered hundreds of pills and chemicals that were suspected precursors for manufacturing narcotics.

“We don’t know exactly what those chemicals are,” Hoover said.

The sheriff's Narcotics Unit was called in to help deal with the suspected drug-making lab.

Due to the presence of unknown potentially dangerous chemicals, the Santa Barbara County Fire Department hazmat team was dispatched to help at the scene.

Neighbors in the apartment complex were evacuated as a precaution until the chemicals were removed safely, Hoover said.

Additional charges are pending identification of the chemicals and pills found in the apartment, Hoover added.

Once the chemicals are identified, they will be properly destroyed, Hoover said.

Narcotics detectives from the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Department and representatives of the Department of Justice also assisted in incident.

