Suspected Drunken Driver Sought After Crash That Injured 3, Including 2 Infants

A suspected drunken driver was being sought Sunday after allegedly crashing his vehicle while trying to elude police, according to the Santa Maria Police Department. Three people were injured in the wreck.

Alvaro Venegas, 25, was driving at Pine and Main streets at about 12:45 a.m. when a police officer attempted to stop him for having a broken tail light and for suspected drunken driving, Sgt. Daniel Rios said.

He said the vehicle fled from the officer, who was driving a marked black-and-white police car, then briefly eluded police before crashing into three parked vehicles in the 400 block of East Mill Street.

“The suspect fled the collision scene on foot before officers arrived,” Rios said. “The suspect left behind an adult female and a small child inside his vehicle.”

At the time of the crash, Rios said, five people, including three children, were in one of the parked vehicles, preparing to exit.

An adult and two infants, one 5 months and the other 2 months, suffered minor to moderate injuries, Rios said, and were transported to Marian Regional Medical Center. Details on their injuries and conditions were not available.

Venegas was being sought on suspicion of hit-and-run collision causing injury and felony child endangerment, Rios said.

