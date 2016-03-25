Wednesday, June 20 , 2018, 7:20 pm | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 

Suspected DUI Crash Causes Power Outage in Santa Barbara

Driver taken into custody after knocking down power pole, crashing into tree on Meigs Road

A suspected drunken driver took out a utility pole, causing a power outage, before crashing into a tree on Meigs Road on the Mesa in Santa Barbara.
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | updated logo 9:55 a.m. | March 25, 2016 | 8:41 a.m.

More than 300 people were without power Friday in the Mesa area of Santa Barbara after a suspected drunken driven knocked down a power pole.

Emergency personnel were dispatched at about 5:45 a.m. to the area of Meigs Road and Dolores Avenue, according to Capt. Kevin Bryant of the Santa Barbara City Fire Department.

The driver of a Ford F-350 pickup was headed down Meigs when he slammed into the utility pole, Bryant said.

“He center-punched it with the front of his truck,” Bryant said, “but he didn’t stop there.”

The motorist continued down the roadway before slamming into a oak tree on the side of the road near Dolores Avenue, Bryant said.

Police and firefighters quickly arrived on scene.

A suspected drunken driver is subdued by Santa Barbara police early Friday after a crash on the Mesa that took out a utility pole and left some 325 customers without power. Click to view larger
The driver, whose name was not released, claimed he was uninjured, Bryant said, and police began testing him for possible DUI.

At that point, the driver got into an altercation with officers, and had to be subdued, Bryant said.

He was arrested.

As of 8:30 a.m., Southern California Edison Co. indicated the power outage was affecting 325 customers.

Driver Arrested After Vehicle Crashes Into Power Pole on Meigs Road in Santa Barbara Urban Hikers video from Noozhawk on Vimeo.

Firefighters examine the remains of a utility pole that was shattered Friday in an accident on Meigs Road on the Mesa in Santa Barbara. Click to view larger
