Suspected DUI Driver Arrested After Hitting Parked Vehicles in Santa Barbara

Crash in 2400 block of Santa Barbara Street sandwiches vintage pickup, injuring man who was retrieving belongings from truck

A suspected drunken driver was arrested in Santa Barbara early Sunday after crashing into two parked vehicles and injuring a man who was getting belongings out of the pickup truck in the middle.
A suspected drunken driver was arrested in Santa Barbara early Sunday after crashing into two parked vehicles and injuring a man who was getting belongings out of the pickup truck in the middle. (Ryan Cullom / Noozhawk photo)
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | June 12, 2016 | 12:35 p.m.

A suspected drunken driver slammed into two parked vehicles in Santa Barbara early Sunday, injuring a man who was getting some belongings out of a pickup truck.

The crash occurred at about 12:40 a.m. in the 2400 block of Santa Barbara Street, according to the Santa Barbara Fire Department.

A Toyota 4Runner driven by Daniel Dewan, 19, crashed into the vintage Chevy pickup, which was shoved into the car behind it, Santa Barbara police Sgt. Todd Johnson said.

A man who was getting some items out of the pickup at the time was injured, and was taken by American Medical Response ambulance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, according to fire Battalion Chief Chris Mailes.

The man’s name and details on his condition were not available.

Dewan, who was not injured, was arrested on suspicion of felony drunken driving causing injury and possession of marijuana, Johnson said.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

A man was injured early Sunday when a suspected drunken driver crashed into his pickup truck while he was retrieving some belongings on Santa Barbara Street on the Upper Eastside. Click to view larger
A man was injured early Sunday when a suspected drunken driver crashed into his pickup truck while he was retrieving some belongings on Santa Barbara Street on the Upper Eastside. (Ryan Cullom / Noozhawk photo)

