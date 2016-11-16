Suspected DUI Driver Arrested at Gunpoint After Goleta Crash

A driver who allegedly fled the scene of a vehicle accident Wednesday night in Goleta was arrested at gunpoint a short time later at a nearby shopping center, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

The accident occurred at about 6:30 p.m. on Hollister Avenue at Pacific Oaks Drive, said Kelly Hoover, a sheriff’s spokeswoman.

“A vehicle with two male occupants rear-ended a vehicle with a woman and her son at the traffic light, which caused that vehicle to then rear-end another vehicle with a male occupant,” Hoover said. “Fortunately, no one was seriously injured, and there were no medical transports required.”

The driver and a passenger in the vehicle that caused the rear-end crash left the scene, Hoover said.

“The two male occupants in the suspect vehicle fled the scene and were apprehended by deputies at the adjacent shopping center thanks to reports by witnesses who assisted dispatchers and deputies in identifying and quickly locating the suspects who actually returned to the scene,” Hoover said.

Damian Gomez, 26, of Santa Barbara was arrested and charged with driving under the influence, driving under the influence causing injury, hit and run, hit and run causing injury and driving without a license, Hoover said.

His passenger, Bryan Carreno, 26, of Santa Barbara, was arrested on battery charges for an alleged assault that occurred on a citizen during the course of taking the suspects into custody, Hoover said.

Both men were booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail.

