Suspected DUI Driver Crashes While Fleeing Santa Maria Police

Emiliano Bernabe Monjes, 27, taken into custody in 200 block of North Oakley Avenue near Fairlawn Elementary School

A driver suspected of being under the influence of alcohol or drugs led Santa Maria police on a very short pursuit Saturday night.

The chase ended after less than a minute, just before 10 p.m., when the driver slammed into a high curb in the 200 block of North Oakley Avenue, near Fairlawn Elementary School north of West Main Street.

The male driver was taken to a local hospital for treatment of moderate injuries.

Emiliano Bernabe Monjes, 27, was subsequently arrested on suspicion of drunken driving, police said, adding that the investigation is continuing.

— Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.