Suspected DUI Driver Crashes While Fleeing Santa Maria Police
Emiliano Bernabe Monjes, 27, taken into custody in 200 block of North Oakley Avenue near Fairlawn Elementary School
A suspected DUI driver — identifiedby Santa Maria police as 27-year-old Emiliano Bernabe Monjes — was taken into custody Saturday night after a crash near Fairlawn Elementary School. (Santa Maria Police Department photo)
By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully
| November 26, 2017 | 12:33 p.m.
A driver suspected of being under the influence of alcohol or drugs led Santa Maria police on a very short pursuit Saturday night.
The chase ended after less than a minute, just before 10 p.m., when the driver slammed into a high curb in the 200 block of North Oakley Avenue, near Fairlawn Elementary School north of West Main Street.
The male driver was taken to a local hospital for treatment of moderate injuries.
Emiliano Bernabe Monjes, 27, was subsequently arrested on suspicion of drunken driving, police said, adding that the investigation is continuing.
— Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.
Support Noozhawk Today
You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.
We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.
Thank you for your vital support.