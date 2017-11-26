Saturday, April 14 , 2018, 9:22 am | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Suspected DUI Driver Crashes While Fleeing Santa Maria Police

Emiliano Bernabe Monjes, 27, taken into custody in 200 block of North Oakley Avenue near Fairlawn Elementary School

A suspected DUI driver — identifiedby Santa Maria police as 27-year-old Emiliano Bernabe Monjes — was taken into custody Saturday night after a crash near Fairlawn Elementary School. Click to view larger
A suspected DUI driver — identifiedby Santa Maria police as 27-year-old Emiliano Bernabe Monjes — was taken into custody Saturday night after a crash near Fairlawn Elementary School. (Santa Maria Police Department photo)
By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | November 26, 2017 | 12:33 p.m.

A driver suspected of being under the influence of alcohol or drugs led Santa Maria police on a very short pursuit Saturday night.

The chase ended after less than a minute, just before 10 p.m., when the driver slammed into a high curb in the 200 block of North Oakley Avenue, near Fairlawn Elementary School north of West Main Street.

The male driver was taken to a local hospital for treatment of moderate injuries.

Emiliano Bernabe Monjes, 27, was subsequently arrested on suspicion of drunken driving, police said, adding that the investigation is continuing.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 