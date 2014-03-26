Suspected DUI Driver Strikes Poles, Cuts Power in Santa Maria

A Nipomo man was arrested in Santa Maria early Wednesday morning after police say he drove his vehicle into a streetlight pole and utility pole, knocking out power in the area of Via Rubio and Donovan Road.

Santa Maria police Sgt. Jesus Valle said officers were called shortly before 4:30 a.m. to a report of an injury collision in the 100 block of East Donovan.

A silver 2004 Hyundai SUV had struck the poles, he said, and the impact had severed the utility pole from its base, causing a power outage in the area.

Crews from the City of Santa Maria and Pacific Gas & Electric responded to repair the damage and restore service, according to Valle.

He said Michael Thomas Kolsbun, 53, of Nipomo sustained minor injuries and was transported to Marian Regional Medical Center.

Valle said Kolsbun was arrested at the scene, and upon his release from the hospital will be charged with driving under the influence of drugs.

