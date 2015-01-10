Suspected Gang Member Charged With Santa Maria Burglary

An 18-year-old man was arrested late Friday in connection with a residential burglary, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.

Tonketl Isaias Vega Hernandez of Santa Maria was taken into custody at about 11:40 p.m. in connection with a break-in in the 1800 block of South Alhambra Avenue, Sgt. Steve Lopez said.

He said Hernandez was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of burglary, with a criminal street-gang enhancement.

Several personal items were stolen from the residence during the Jan. 4 burglary, and evidence of the crime was collected at the time of Hernandez’s arrest, Lopez said.

