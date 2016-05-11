Friday, April 20 , 2018, 11:43 pm | Fair 54º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Suspected Santa Maria Gang Member Arrested in Pismo Beach for Selling Narcotics

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | May 11, 2016 | 6:22 p.m.
A Santa Maria man was arrested on suspicion of selling narcotics at a San Luis Obispo hote. Click to view larger
A Santa Maria man was arrested on suspicion of selling narcotics at a San Luis Obispo hote.  (San Luis Obispo Sheriff’s Department photo)

A suspected Santa Maria gang member was arrested at a Pismo Beach motel where weapons and narcotics were seized.

Gabriel Ray Fuentes, 36, of Santa Maria was booked into San Luis Obispo County Jail on suspicion of two counts of possessing a controlled substance for sale as well as an outstanding warrant.

Acting on a tip from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department Special Investigation Unit about a gang member selling narcotics in Pismo Beach, the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Department Gang Task Force spotted the suspect Tuesday evening at the Edgewater Inn.

Gabriel Fuentes Click to view larger
Gabriel Fuentes

A search of the hotel room reportedly revealed approximately 5.3 ounces of suspected methamphetamine with a street value of $6,000, 25.2 grams of suspected heroin with a street value of $2,500, narcotic sales packaging, digital scales, $3,300 in cash, metal knuckles, and a replica handgun, Sheriff’s Department spokesman Tony Cipolla said. 

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 