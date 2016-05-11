Suspected Santa Maria Gang Member Arrested in Pismo Beach for Selling Narcotics

A suspected Santa Maria gang member was arrested at a Pismo Beach motel where weapons and narcotics were seized.

Gabriel Ray Fuentes, 36, of Santa Maria was booked into San Luis Obispo County Jail on suspicion of two counts of possessing a controlled substance for sale as well as an outstanding warrant.

Acting on a tip from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department Special Investigation Unit about a gang member selling narcotics in Pismo Beach, the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Department Gang Task Force spotted the suspect Tuesday evening at the Edgewater Inn.

A search of the hotel room reportedly revealed approximately 5.3 ounces of suspected methamphetamine with a street value of $6,000, 25.2 grams of suspected heroin with a street value of $2,500, narcotic sales packaging, digital scales, $3,300 in cash, metal knuckles, and a replica handgun, Sheriff’s Department spokesman Tony Cipolla said.

— Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.