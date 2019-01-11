Pixel Tracker

Friday, January 11 , 2019, 9:19 pm | Overcast 58º

 
 
 
 

Suspected Gang Members Arrested After Pursuit in Isla Vista; Two Other Suspects Remain at Large

By Brooke Holland, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @NoozhawkNews | January 11, 2019 | 7:15 p.m.

Two Goleta men are facing multiple charges after a vehicle pursuit in Isla Vista early Friday, and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office is working to identify two outstanding suspects. 

Gilberto Solis Click to view larger
Gilberto Solis

Shortly after midnight Friday, a UC Santa Barbara police officer assigned to the Isla Vista Foot Patrol station was on a routine patrol in the Isla Vista area, sheriff's spokeswoman Kelly Hoover said. The officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a silver sedan for an equipment violation, according to Hoover.

The driver then refused to yield and a pursuit ensued in the northern western side of Isla Vista, she said.

During the pursuit, Hoover said, items were thrown out of the vehicle. A replica airsoft handgun, a black ski mask, a hammer and a blue bandana were among the items recovered.

Christian Catalan Click to view larger
Christian Catalan

The car stopped at Fortuna Road and Fortuna Lane in Isla Vista after a short vehicle pursuit, according to Hoover.

She said that three men and a woman exited the car and fled on foot. One man was quickly apprehended after a foot pursuit. 

Sheriff’s deputies, a sheriff’s K-9 team and UCPD officers responded to the scene and set up a perimeter.

“During the search for the suspect, an Isla Vista resident called 911 to report an unknown male entered their home on Fortuna Road, but left out the front door when confronted by the residents,” Hoover said. “Units continued to search the area for several minutes before a deputy sheriff on bicycle patrol spotted a male hiding underneath a parked truck in a driveway on Fortuna Road.”

The man — who was identified as the driver — was taken into custody without incident. 

After a search of the area, the other man and woman, who were passengers, were not located and are still outstanding, according to Hoover. The Isla Vista Foot Patrol is continuing the investigation into the identities of the two outstanding suspects. 

Gilberto Solis, 23, and Christian Catalan, 22, who officials say are both suspected gang members, were apprehended.

Solis was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of felony evasion, conspiracy to commit a crime, destruction of evidence, possession of burglary tools, resisting arrest, prowling, driving with a suspended driver’s license, failing to register as a gang offender and possession of an open container of marijuana in a vehicle. 

Solis, who also was on active county felony probation, was placed on a no-bail probation detainer. 

Catalan was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of resisting arrest, conspiracy to commit a crime, destruction of evidence, possession of burglary tools, failing to register as a gang offender and possession of drug paraphernalia. 

Catalan is on active county felony probation and had a no-bail parole hold placed on him.

Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 
 