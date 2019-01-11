Suspected Gang Members Arrested After Pursuit in Isla Vista; Two Other Suspects Remain at Large

Two Goleta men are facing multiple charges after a vehicle pursuit in Isla Vista early Friday, and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office is working to identify two outstanding suspects.

Shortly after midnight Friday, a UC Santa Barbara police officer assigned to the Isla Vista Foot Patrol station was on a routine patrol in the Isla Vista area, sheriff's spokeswoman Kelly Hoover said. The officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a silver sedan for an equipment violation, according to Hoover.

The driver then refused to yield and a pursuit ensued in the northern western side of Isla Vista, she said.

During the pursuit, Hoover said, items were thrown out of the vehicle. A replica airsoft handgun, a black ski mask, a hammer and a blue bandana were among the items recovered.

The car stopped at Fortuna Road and Fortuna Lane in Isla Vista after a short vehicle pursuit, according to Hoover.

She said that three men and a woman exited the car and fled on foot. One man was quickly apprehended after a foot pursuit.

Sheriff’s deputies, a sheriff’s K-9 team and UCPD officers responded to the scene and set up a perimeter.

“During the search for the suspect, an Isla Vista resident called 911 to report an unknown male entered their home on Fortuna Road, but left out the front door when confronted by the residents,” Hoover said. “Units continued to search the area for several minutes before a deputy sheriff on bicycle patrol spotted a male hiding underneath a parked truck in a driveway on Fortuna Road.”

The man — who was identified as the driver — was taken into custody without incident.

After a search of the area, the other man and woman, who were passengers, were not located and are still outstanding, according to Hoover. The Isla Vista Foot Patrol is continuing the investigation into the identities of the two outstanding suspects.

Gilberto Solis, 23, and Christian Catalan, 22, who officials say are both suspected gang members, were apprehended.

Solis was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of felony evasion, conspiracy to commit a crime, destruction of evidence, possession of burglary tools, resisting arrest, prowling, driving with a suspended driver’s license, failing to register as a gang offender and possession of an open container of marijuana in a vehicle.

Solis, who also was on active county felony probation, was placed on a no-bail probation detainer.

Catalan was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of resisting arrest, conspiracy to commit a crime, destruction of evidence, possession of burglary tools, failing to register as a gang offender and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Catalan is on active county felony probation and had a no-bail parole hold placed on him.

