Suspected Lompoc Gang Members Arrested With Loaded Weapon in Santa Maria

Two suspected gang members from Lompoc were taken into custody in Santa Maria early Saturday after they were found to be in possession of a loaded firearm.

Santa Maria police responded at 1:30 a.m. to the 500 block of South Blosser Road in response to a call about a man with a gun, Sgt. Todd Logan said.

As officers arrived, two people fled in a vehicle, which police stopped.

Arrested on suspicion of multiple felonies, including criminal street gang enhancements, were Vincent Jess Romero, 33, and Angel Castro, 24, both of Lompoc, Logan said.

— Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.