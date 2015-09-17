Friday, April 6 , 2018, 7:03 am | Fair 50º

 
 
 
 

Suspected Heroin Supplier to Santa Barbara, Ventura Counties Arrested on Drug, Weapons Charges

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | September 17, 2015 | 3:41 p.m.
Salvador Cortes Duran
Salvador Cortes Duran (Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department photo)

A man suspected of being a major supplier of heroin in Santa Barbara and Ventura counties was arrested Wednesday by local police, and is facing several drug and weapons charges.

Salvador Cortes Duran, 52, of Oxnard, was arrested on charges of possession of heroin for sale, transportation of heroin, possession of heroin within a school zone, possession of a loaded gun while in possession of heroin, and conspiracy to sell and transport heroin, according to Sgt. Riley Harwood of the Santa Barbara Police Department.

Narcotics detectives from the department have been investigating Duran, and Harwood said their work revealed that Duran was involved in supplying heroin to both counties.

SBPD detectives obtained a warrant on Sept. 15 to search the suspect’s residences which are both located in Oxnard, one on the 2900 block of West Wooley Road and the 100 block of North Juanita Avenue in Oxnard, which Harwood said is located adjacent to an elementary school. 

On the morning of Sept. 16, SBPD detectives as well as detectives from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office and the Oxnard Police Department served warrants at both homes. 

Evidence seized by authorities included 8.9 pounds of heroin valued at $130,000 and four handguns, Santa Barbara police said. Click to view larger
Evidence seized by authorities included 8.9 pounds of heroin valued at $130,000 and four handguns, Santa Barbara police said.  (Santa Barbara Police Department photo)

Duran was found seated in his car outside of the North Juanita Avenue residence and taken into custody, Harwood said.

A search of the two residences yielded about nine pounds of heroin, which detectives valued at over $130,000, as well as $96,000 in cash, Harwood said.

Detectives also found records indicating the suspect’s involvement in the narcotics trade.

Weapons were also located, included four handguns, two of which were loaded, and a ballistic vest.

Duran was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail with a bail amount of $500,000, Harwood said. 

