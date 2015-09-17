Suspected Heroin Supplier to Santa Barbara, Ventura Counties Arrested on Drug, Weapons Charges

Advice

A man suspected of being a major supplier of heroin in Santa Barbara and Ventura counties was arrested Wednesday by local police, and is facing several drug and weapons charges.

Salvador Cortes Duran, 52, of Oxnard, was arrested on charges of possession of heroin for sale, transportation of heroin, possession of heroin within a school zone, possession of a loaded gun while in possession of heroin, and conspiracy to sell and transport heroin, according to Sgt. Riley Harwood of the Santa Barbara Police Department.

Narcotics detectives from the department have been investigating Duran, and Harwood said their work revealed that Duran was involved in supplying heroin to both counties.

SBPD detectives obtained a warrant on Sept. 15 to search the suspect’s residences which are both located in Oxnard, one on the 2900 block of West Wooley Road and the 100 block of North Juanita Avenue in Oxnard, which Harwood said is located adjacent to an elementary school.

On the morning of Sept. 16, SBPD detectives as well as detectives from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office and the Oxnard Police Department served warrants at both homes.

Duran was found seated in his car outside of the North Juanita Avenue residence and taken into custody, Harwood said.

A search of the two residences yielded about nine pounds of heroin, which detectives valued at over $130,000, as well as $96,000 in cash, Harwood said.

Detectives also found records indicating the suspect’s involvement in the narcotics trade.

Weapons were also located, included four handguns, two of which were loaded, and a ballistic vest.

Duran was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail with a bail amount of $500,000, Harwood said.

— Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.