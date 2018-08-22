Isla Vista Evacuations Lifted, Bomb Squad Determines Suspected Pipe Bomb Not Dangerous Object

Part of central Isla Vista was evacuated Wednesday after a backpack containing what was is believed to be a pipe bomb was discovered, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

The Sheriff’s Department determined the found device was not a pipe bomb and was not dangerous, spokeswoman Kelly Hoover said at 2:40 p.m..

Authorities determined the item was several D batteries, taped together, with wires coming out one end, Hoover said, adding that the department is investigating the case.

"It is unclear at this time as to whether the device was actually being used as a makeshift power source or if it was created to look like a destructive device," she later said in a statement.

The backpack was found abandoned in a wooded area of Anisq'Oyo' Park by an employee of the Isla Vista Recreation and Park District, and taken to the Isla Vista Foot Patrol office at 6504 Trigo Road, Hoover said.

Deputies examined the backpack and found that it contained what appeared to be a pipe bomb, she said.

The Foot Patrol office was evacuated, and deputies went door to door in the surrounding neighborhood alerting people and directing them to leave the area.

Students and other also were notified via text alerts and the Aware & Prepare system.

The sheriff’s bomb squad was dispatched the scene to examine the device and render it safe, Hoover said.

Nearby streets — including Trigo, Sabato Tarde and Seville roads — were blocked off, as was the Ocean Road bike path.

The Sheriff's Department asks anyone with information about the backpack or the item to contact authorities at 805.683.2724 or, to make an anonymous tip, call 805.681.4171 or through its website at https://www.sbsheriff.org/home/anonymous-tip/.

