3 Suspects Arrested in Methamphetamine Investigations in North County

Two Santa Maria residents were arrested Tuesday for allegedly trafficking methamphetamine after detectives found more than an ounce of the drug at a residence, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

The Sheriff's Office Special Investigations Bureau executed a search warrant at a home on the 1300 block of Solomon Road in the Orcutt area, according to sheriff's spokeswoman Kelly Hoover.

Zachary Lockett, 21, and Gavin Schwartz, 63, were arrested for allegedly possessing methamphetamine for sale, Hoover said.

Lockett was also taken into custody for an outstanding probation warrant, Hoover said.

Both suspects were booked into custody at the Santa Barbara County Jail.

Schwartz's bail was set at $100,000 bail while Lockett was being held without bail.

On Wednesday, a Lompoc man was arrested on suspicion of selling methamphetamine, according to sheriff's officials.

Members assigned to the Santa Barbara County Compliance Response Team and investigators from the Sheriff's Office Special Investigations Bureau conducted a probation search on the 600 block of North Fourth Street.

Benjamin Llernas, 35, was contacted inside the home during the probation search.

Detectives found 84.6 grams of methamphetamine packaged for sale, Hoover said, and discovered the substance belonged to Llernas.

Llernas was arrested for allegedly possessing methamphetamine for sale, Hoover said.

He was booked into the Lompoc City Jail, and was being held without bail.

— Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.