2 Men Arrested for Robbing Carpinteria Pot Grow House Accused of Armed Robbery at Same Spot in June

Two men arrested for allegedly attempting to rob a marijuana cultivation facility in Carpinteria Wednesday may have been involved in an earlier armed robbery attempt at the same property, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

Tyrone Taylor, 31, of Lancaster, and Henry Jernigan, 45, of Los Angeles were arrested and booked into the County Jail.

According to the sheriff's department, both men were also involved in a June 9 armed robbery at the same facility, on the 1500 block of Casitas Pass Road, in which a security guard was held at gunpoint and the suspects fled with stolen property.

After Wednesday's arrest, Taylor was booked in Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of possession of burglary tools, attempted robbery and conspiracy to commit crime, sheriff's spokeswoman Kelly Hoover said.

Jernigan was booked on suspicion of attempted robbery, possession of burglary tools, possession of stolen property, conspiracy, vandalism, possession of teargas, use of tear gas, and possession of a dirk or dagger, Hoover said.

In addition, both suspects were booked for charges related to the June 9 robbery, including kidnapping, robberty, false imprisonment and conspiracy to commit crime

Bail has been set at more than $1 million for each of them, Hoover said in a press release Thursday.

On Wednesday, deputies responded to an alarm at a grow house, at about 6:25 a.m., according to the sheriff's department.

Employees reported "a group of suspects had broken into the grounds," Hoover said. An employee was sprayed with pepper spray before the suspects were seen fleeing in a white U-Haul van with Arizona license plates, according to Hoover.

The vehicle headed southbound on Highway 101 and California Highway Patrol officers stopped it when it exited in Ventura, and Taylor and Jernigan were arrested, Hoover said.

A third suspect is still outstanding, she said.

