Suspects in Burglary, Goleta Shoplifting Jailed After Allegedly Resisting Arrest

Michael Rasmussen, Dakotah Matzie of Lompoc taken into custody at Goleta Kmart store

Two people were arrested Tuesday night after allegedly shoplifting from a Goleta business and then resisting law enforcement officers who were trying to take them into custody.

They are also suspected in a burglary that occurred the previous day at a residence along the Gaviota Coast.

Deputies and officers from the Isla Vista Foot Patrol and UC Santa Barbara were dispatched at about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday to a report of shoplifting in progress at the Kmart store at 6865 Hollister Ave., said Kelly Hoover, a spokeswoman for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

“The loss-prevention agents in the business reported that two suspects (one male, one female) were loading up their carts with merchandise and attempting to leave the business,” Hoover said.

Deputies and officers located one of the suspects — Michael Rasmussen, 38, of Lompoc — as he was attempting to leave the store, Hoover said.

“When deputies and officers attempted to contact Rasmussen, he fled towards additional businesses in the complex,” Hoover said. “He was eventually apprehended, but during the process, he violently resisted arrest and pushed, grabbed and struck deputies. Rasmussen also removed a replica handgun from his waistband.”

Rasmussen was eventually subdued and taken into custody, Hoover said, adding that both Rasmussen and one of the deputies sustained minor injuries in the altercation and were treated by paramedics at the scene.

A second suspect, Dakotah Matzie, 26, of Lompoc, was contacted inside the business while she was concealing stolen items in her clothing, Hoover said.

Matzie also resisted arrest until deputies and officers were able to take her into custody, Hoover said.

Deputies determined that the pair matched the descriptions of the suspects in a residential burglary the previous evening, Hoover said.

At about 6:30 p.m. Monday, deputies responded to a residence on Arroyo Quemada Lane after a homeowner returned to find two suspects (one male, one female) fleeing from his residence, Hoover said. The victim reported that the suspects stole tools and cash from inside the residence.

Deputies searched the area but were unable to find the suspects.

On Tuesday, Rasmussen allegedly provided deputies with a false name to conceal a felony warrant out of Lompoc Superior Court, and was out on bail from a separate felony offense, Hoover said.

Controlled substances, drug paraphernalia and stolen property were also located inside the couple’s vehicle, she added.

Rasmussen was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of battery on an officer causing injury, felony resisting arrest, shoplifting, residential burglary, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of heroin, providing a false identity, possession of stolen property, committing a felony when out on bail for a felony, urinating in public and the felony warrant, Hoover said.

His bail was set at $75,000.

Matzie was booked on suspicion of attempted shoplifting, residential burglary, resisting arrest, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of heroin, and possession of stolen property.

Her bail was set at $50,000

