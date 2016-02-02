Suspects In Santa Maria Teen’s Fatal Stabbing Appear In Court

Arraignment of two teenagers arrested in connection to a fatal stabbing in Santa Maria was continued Tuesday morning in Santa Barbara County Superior Court.

The defendants, Israel Gaspar Cruz, 19, and Carlos Geovani Perez, 14, both face one count of murder with a special allegation for criminal street gang involvement.

Cruz also faces a special allegation of personal use of a deadly weapon, the District Attorney’s Office said.

The charges stem from the fatal stabbing of Marcos Arce Ramos, 15, of Santa Maria in the 1600 block of Donovan Road on Jan. 25.

The Pioneer Valley High School student later died at Marian Regional Medical Center.

The criminal case was continued to Feb. 10 for arraignment before Santa Maria Judge Gustavo Lavayen.

At next’s week’s hearing, Deputy District Attorney Mai Trieu is expected to ask for higher bail amounts for both defendants.

With bail currently set at $1 million, prosecutors are seeking to raise bail to $2.5 million of Cruz and $1.5 million for Perez.

The District Attorney’s Office previously announced plans to try Perez as an adult in the case.

