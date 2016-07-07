Suspects Sought By Santa Maria Police After Shoe Store Robbery

Santa Maria police are seeking the public’s help in locating a man and a woman suspected of robbing a shoe store on Monday.

The incident occurred just before noon at Famous Footwear, 2238 S. Bradley Road, where Nicole Andrea Ramirez, 21, of Santa Maria allegedly tried to conceal a pair of shoes in a large purse and leave without paying for them, police said Thursday.

"The two suspects were confronted by store employees who attempted to detain them," police said.

A physical struggle ensued between the employees and suspects, Ramirez and Joseph Castillo Ramos, 30, of Santa Maria.

Ramos, who has a large tattoo of “Santa Maria” on the back of his head, reportedly struck one of the employees in the face, causing facial injuries, before the pair fled in a silver Nissan Altima, police said.

Both suspects are wanted by the police for robbery, a felony crime.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to call the police department at 805.928.3781, extension 2278.

