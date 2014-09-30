Suspects Sought in Convenience-Store Robberies

A pair of gunmen committed back-to-back robberies at two convenience stories Monday night, and escaped with an undisposed amount of cash, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.

The first hold-up occurred shortly before 10 p.m. in the 1100 block of South Blosser Road, Sgt. Terry Flaa said.

"At gunpoint, the suspects demanded money from the store clerk," Flaa said. "Once they obtained the undisclosed amount of money, the suspects fled the business in an unknown direction."

Both suspects appeared to be male, wore dark clothing, and had their faces covered, Flaa said.

About 15 minutes later, two suspects matching the same descriptions entered a convenience store in the 500 block of East Boone Street and robbed it at gunpoint, Flaa said.

They remained at large as of Tuesday morning.

Anyone with information about either crime or the suspects is asked to call the Santa Maria Police Department at 805.928.3781 ext. 277 or CrimeStoppers at 877.800.9100.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.