Local News

Suspects Sought in Early Morning Robbery in Hills Above Santa Barbara

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | June 29, 2018 | 6:48 p.m.

Investigators are trying to identify and locate three men who committed an armed robbery early Friday in the hills above Santa Barbara.

Just before 6 a.m., deputies received a report of a robbery on the 3300 block of Gibraltar Road, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

“The victims reported being robbed at knifepoint while three male suspects stole items from their car,” said Sgt. Daniel Calderon. “After the robbery, the victims followed the suspects to a residence on the 1100 block of Hillcrest Road in Santa Barbara.”

Deputies and Santa Barbara police officers met the two victims at that location, but the robbers could not be located, Calderon said.

The suspects were described as Hispanic men in their 20s, between 5-foot-7 and 5-foot-11. Two of them wore flannel shirts, and the third wore a hooded pullover jacket.

All had their faces covered with bandanas.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is asked to call the Sheriff’s Department at 805.681.4100 or leave an anonymous tip at 805.681.4171. Anonymous tips can also be left on the sheriff’s website at www.sbsheriff.org.   

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

