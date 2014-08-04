Monday, June 25 , 2018, 5:40 pm | Fair 69º

 
 
 
 

Suspects Sought in Isla Vista Robberies, Burglary

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | August 4, 2014

Suspects were being sought in two armed robberies and a burglary that occurred over the weekend in Isla Vista, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department.

At about 3:20 a.m. Saturday, a man who was walking home in the 6600 block of Sueno Road was approached by a college-age Hispanic man associated with a dark-colored Infiniti, said sheriff's spokeswoman Kelly Hoover.

"The suspect displayed a handgun and demanded money from the victim," Hoover said. "When the victim was unable to provide the suspect with money or belongings, he fled the area."

The suspect was described as having a dark complexion, black hair and wearing a dark-colored, zip-up sweatshirt.

About 10 minutes later, a man walking in the 6500 block of Sabado Tarde Road was approached by a college-age Hispanic male who asked if he had change for a $20 bill, Hoover said.

"When the victim opened his wallet and showed him the change, the suspect removed a handgun from his back pants pocket, pointed it at the victim, and demanded the money," Hoover said. "The suspect took the cash and fled the area."

The suspect was described as 5-foot-9, 140 pounds, with medium length curly, dark hair and dark skin. He was wearing jeans and a dark sweater.

At about the same time, a woman who lives in the 6600 block of Abrego Road discovered a Hispanic male in his late-30s standing on her patio looking at her, Hoover said.

"The resident left the apartment and when she returned 30 minutes later, her roommate reported waking up and finding a Hispanic male standing over her and masturbating," Hoover said. "She screamed, and the suspect kissed her on the face and fled out the back door."

The suspect was described as dark skinned with a shaved head, about 5-foot-6 and 220 pounds. He was wearing a baggy white t-shirt and baggy blue plaid shorts. 

It is unknown whether these crimes are related, Hoover said.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to call the sheriff's Anonymous Tip Line at 805.681.4171.

