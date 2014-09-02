Suspects Sought in Purse Snatching of Elderly Woman

The subjects depicted in the attached surveillance photographs are suspects in a grand theft purse snatching that occurred on Aug. 22 at approximately 11:08 a.m.

The suspects followed a 72-year-old female victim to her Westside home after she exchanged dollars for foreign currency at an Upper State Street coin shop.

After she parked her car, but before she entered her residence, her purse containing several hundred dollars worth of U.S. currency and euros was stolen.

The suspects may be associated with a silver colored sedan.

If you recognize either of these men, please contact Santa Barbara police Detective David Hedges at 805.897.2327 or [email protected], or call anonymously to 805.897.2386.

— Sgt. Riley Harwood is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara Police Department.