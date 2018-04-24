Tuesday, June 19 , 2018, 1:12 pm | A Few Clouds 66º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Suspicious Ammo Box Prompts Evacuations in Downtown Santa Barbara

Item found in alleyway between two buildings; bomb squad called in to investigate

SBPD responds to suspicious ammo box Click to view larger
Santa Barbara police respond to investigate a suspicious ammunition box in downtown Santa Barbara Tuesday afternoon. (Tom Bolton / Noozhawk photo)
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | updated logo 3:05 p.m. | April 24, 2018 | 1:48 p.m.

Police responded Tuesday afternoon after a military-style ammunition box was discovered in an alleyway in downtown Santa Barbara.

The item later was determined to be harmless.

Officers cordoned off the 1200 block of Chapala Street and closed the street between Victoria and Anapamu streets while the box was investigated.

A bomb squad was called in to assist in the investigation, and used a robot to examine the box.

Suspicious ammo box Click to view larger
Police responded Tuesday afternoon after a military-style ammunition box was discovered in an alleyway in downtown Santa Barbara. (John Palminteri / KEYT News photo)

It was discovered shortly after 1 p.m. sitting in the middle of the alleyway between the former Orfalea Center at 1221 Chapala St. and La Torre Building at 104 W. Anapamu St.

The adjacent buildings were evacuated until Santa Barbara police officers could determine whether the item was dangerous.

At about 2:50 p.m., police determined the box was not dangerous, after a contract worker arrived at the scene and told them it was his and contained straps and tie-downs.

He had left it behind earlier in the day, and discovered it was missing when he got to his next job, police said.

He walked with officers over to the box and opened it, an uneventful end to the incident

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

A contract worker left behind an ammo box filled with straps and tie-downs after working at a downtown Santa Barbara building. The ‘suspicious’ item prompted evacuations in the area. Above, the worker with police officers after the incident. Click to view larger
A contract worker left behind an ammo box filled with straps and tie-downs after working at a downtown Santa Barbara building. The ‘suspicious’ item prompted evacuations in the area. Above, the worker with police officers after the incident. (Tom Bolton / Noozhawk photo)

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 