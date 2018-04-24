Suspicious Ammo Box Prompts Evacuations in Downtown Santa Barbara

Item found in alleyway between two buildings; bomb squad called in to investigate

Police responded Tuesday afternoon after a military-style ammunition box was discovered in an alleyway in downtown Santa Barbara.

The item later was determined to be harmless.

Officers cordoned off the 1200 block of Chapala Street and closed the street between Victoria and Anapamu streets while the box was investigated.

A bomb squad was called in to assist in the investigation, and used a robot to examine the box.

It was discovered shortly after 1 p.m. sitting in the middle of the alleyway between the former Orfalea Center at 1221 Chapala St. and La Torre Building at 104 W. Anapamu St.

The adjacent buildings were evacuated until Santa Barbara police officers could determine whether the item was dangerous.

At about 2:50 p.m., police determined the box was not dangerous, after a contract worker arrived at the scene and told them it was his and contained straps and tie-downs.

He had left it behind earlier in the day, and discovered it was missing when he got to his next job, police said.

He walked with officers over to the box and opened it, an uneventful end to the incident

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.