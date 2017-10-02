Investigation Underway After Body Found in Santa Maria Riverbed

Woman's remains discovered Sunday night in what sheriff's officials are calling 'suspicious death'

A woman's body discovered in the Santa Maria Riverbed is being investigated as suspicious, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department announced Monday.

The remains were found at approximately 9:30 p.m. Sunday, but the Sheriff’s Department did not release information about the discovery until Monday afternoon.

“No additional information will be released at this time regarding this incident due to the active investigation and until next of kin is notified,” sheriff’s spokeswoman Kelly Hoover said in a written statement.

The Criminal Investigations Division is looking into the death as suspicious, but authorities did not say why they labeled it that way.

Forensics Unit personnel spent Monday processing the scene, Hoover said, adding that Search and Rescue Team members also looked for evidence in the riverbed.

The name of the victim won’t be released until family members are notified, Hoover added.

Additional information including her age or other circumstances surrounding the discovery was not released.

