Sunday, June 10 , 2018, 10:17 am | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 

Local News

‘Suspicious Device’ on Bus at Lompoc Prison Turns Out to Be Student’s Lunch Box

Investigation prompted road closure, evacuations before bomb squad determined item was harmless

Santa Lucia Canyon Road was closed between Lompoc and Highway 1 on Wednesday while authorities investigated a suspicious object found on a school bus at the Lompoc Federal Correctional Complex, which turned out to be an ammo can lunch box. Click to view larger
Santa Lucia Canyon Road was closed between Lompoc and Highway 1 on Wednesday while authorities investigated a suspicious object found on a school bus at the Lompoc Federal Correctional Complex, which turned out to be an ammo can lunch box. (Melissa Newman / KCOY News photo)
By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | updated logo 12:55 p.m. | February 21, 2018 | 9:45 a.m.

An investigation into a suspicious object found on a school bus led to evacuations and a road closure at the Lompoc Federal Correctional Complex on Wednesday before authorities determined it was a student's forgotten lunch box, according to the Lompoc Police Department.

Santa Lucia Canyon Road was closed for more than three hours between Lompoc and Highway 1 due to the activity, said Sgt. Kevin Martin.

“We are investigating a suspicious package/device found on a school bus,” Martin said. “The bus is in the prison housing area.”

Students were not on the bus when the incident was reported to police at 8:14 a.m., Martin said. 

Residents of prison housing, correctional officers and their families were evacuated as a precaution.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department bomb squad showed up to assess the device, Martin said. 

As bomb squad members began X-raying the object, authorities learned a student has left a lunch box behind on the bus.

An X-ray revealed the lunch box — an ammo can — contained nothing more dangerous than the student's meal, Martin added.

The bomb squad did not detonate the object since the contents were deemed safe.

Martin did not say which school the student attended or reveal the student's grade.

In addition to the police officers and sheriff's deputies, the FBI, federal prison staff and Vandenberg Air Force Base assisted in the incident. 

"LUSD always places the highest possible value on student safety," district officials said. "Even though the object was discovered in the end to be harmless, we commend the bus driver and all involved LUSD officials for taking the threat seriously and acting appropriately."

Santa Lucia Road reopened at approximately 12:30 p.m., Martin said. 

 

The Lompoc federal prison site includes both a U.S. Penitentiary, a Federal Correctional Institution and a satellite prison camp housing a total of 2,600 male inmates. 

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 