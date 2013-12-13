Suspicious Fire Destroys Shed at Santa Barbara Home

Investigators looking for 'person of interest' in blaze on West Cota Street

A fire that investigators believe was intentionally set destroyed a shed and threatened nearby houses in a Lower Westside neighborhood early Friday, according to the Santa Barbara City Fire Department.

The blaze was reported shortly after 2:30 a.m. on the 400 block of West Cota Street, and arriving firefighters found the shed engulfed in flames, fire Capt. Gary Pitney said.

Smoke from the fire blanketed the neighborhood, which backs up to Highway 101.

Investigators are looking for a "person of interest" who came to the front door of the residence shortly before the blaze broke out, Pitney said.

The homeowner asked the man to leave, then discovered the fire in the backyard shed a short time later, Pitney said.

"The fire was started on the outside of the shed," Pitney said.

No injuries were reported.

Witnesses told Noozhawk that a two-story home on an adjacent street sustained some exterior damage, but did not catch fire.

The shed was filled with bikes, tools and other belongings, which were destroyed, Pitney said.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.