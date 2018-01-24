Suspicious Incident Under Investigation After Man Tries to Lure Girl into Car in Orcutt

A man allegedly tried to lure a girl into his car as she walked to school Wednesday morning, Orcutt Union School District officials said.

Two fifth-grade students at Ralph Dunlap Elementary School said the incident occurred before school.

“They prudently ran from the car and to school, where they immediately informed the principal,” Superintendent Debbie Blow said in a message posted on social media.

“The school promptly contacted the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department, who is now looking for the vehicle,” Blow added. “We have asked all principals to share this information with their staff, so that we can be extra vigilant about student safety.”

The Sheriff’s Department is investigating the incident as suspicious circumstances, spokeswoman Kelly Hoover said.

Other posts on social media claim the man was driving a white sedan and that the incident occurred on Kenneth Avenue.

“I want to stress how proud I am of these children for taking quick and responsible action. And, I hope that our parents will join us in reminding our students about the importance of stranger danger,” Blow added.

No further details were available.

